PINOLE (KRON) — A former West Contra Costa Unified School District employee was arrested for allegedly molesting several children who lived in his home, according to police.

On March 30, police arrested 60-year-old Ruben Gonzalez at this Pinole home after receiving a report of suspected child molestation.

Contra Costa County Children and Family Services also responded and took custody of multiple juveniles residing in the home.

Investigators found that four children were victims of Gonzalez, according to police.

The four victims alleged that Gonzalez sexually abused them from the ages of four through seventeen.

The majority of abuse spanned over of a fifteen year period, according to investigators.

Authorities are not identifying the current age or gender of the victims.

On April 5, Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed 47 felony charges against Gonzalez in relation to sexual crimes involving children.

Gonzalez is currently in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility and is being held on a $46,075,000 bail.

Gonzalez was employed by WCCUSD as a substitute night custodian working at various schools within the school district.

WCCUSD representatives advised Gonzalez previously worked as a yard supervisor at Olinda Elementary School in the City of Richmond.

Additionally, WCCUSD representatives advised Gonzalez has been terminated from any position with the District and has been banned from all WCCUSD schools.

“These allegations are of a serious and disturbing nature and our thoughts are with the victims as they deal with the impact of this situation,” Superintendent Matthew Duffy said. “While we wait for the investigations to be completed and the justice system to run its course, the best and most prudent action is to ensure the protection of the students at all of our campuses. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners as they investigate this matter and thank them for their work in protecting our community.”

