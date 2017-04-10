SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you are tired of getting those scam or telemarketing calls on your cell phone, there is help on the way.

KRON4 Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows us a new feature by a wireless carrier blocking those annoying calls.

Getting that unknown caller ID–you assume it’s spam, a scam, or some sort of telemarketing.

But you have to answer just in case it’s not. What if it’s some sort of family emergency?

The FCC has been battling this for years but has not been able to stop these calls.

WEB LINK:

More Info: https://newsroom.t-mobile.com/news-and-blogs/scam-block.htm