Tesla is most valuable carmaker in America

By , and Published:

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Move over General Motors–the Bay Area is now the home of the most valuable automaker in the United States.

Palo Alto’s electric carmaker has taken the top spot.

Tesla hit a market value of nearly $51 billion dollars, as Tesla is inching closer to some of the most valuable automakers.

Toyota is the world’s most valuable automaker.

It is worth about three times more than Honda, which has a market value of $54 billion.

Investors appear optimistic that Tesla’s upcoming model three-car will make the automaker more accessible to the middle class.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s