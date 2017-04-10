The World According to Gary: Steph’s got new shoes, Garcia is a Masters champ

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Mark Danon and Gary Radnich talk about the Giant’s home opener, Sergio Garcia finally earning a green jacket, and Steph Curry’s new kicks.

The San Francisco Giants have the worst record in baseball. Hopefully, they can turn things around tonight in the first 2017 game in front of their home crowd.

After a thrilling, sudden-death finish, Sergio Garcia is finally a Masters champion.

Steph Curry just released a new pair of shoes, and social media is already having a field day. Mark and Gary go down the list of absurd comparisons.

Finally, find out the bizarre reason why an MMA fighter was almost banned from her fight.

 

