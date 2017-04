BERKELEY (KRON) — Police at UC Berkeley say a woman was sexually assaulted at an off-campus fraternity party.

It happened on Saturday night. Police did not say which fraternity house was involved.

Officers do not have a suspect at this time.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Berkeley Police Department.

