VIDEO: Intruders break into, vandalize five new million-dollar homes in San Jose

By and Published:

 

SAN JOSE (KRON) — “It is not going to happen again.”

That is what the contractor said about the vandalism that resulted in $50,000 in damage to some new homes just as they were about to hit the market.

Intruders broke into five new homes in the Alum Rock Hills late Saturday night into Sunday and began smashing windows and cabinets, leaving a big mess behind.

As KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe reports, now repairs are underway amid some tight security going forward.

Watch the above video to see Rob’s full report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s