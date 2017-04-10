SAN JOSE (KRON) — “It is not going to happen again.”

That is what the contractor said about the vandalism that resulted in $50,000 in damage to some new homes just as they were about to hit the market.

Intruders broke into five new homes in the Alum Rock Hills late Saturday night into Sunday and began smashing windows and cabinets, leaving a big mess behind.

As KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe reports, now repairs are underway amid some tight security going forward.

