Antioch police searching for man who robbed credit union

ANTIOCH (BCN) — Police are asking for help finding a man who robbed a credit union in Antioch on Friday, a police lieutenant said Tuesday.

The suspect fled the Antioch Community Federal Credit Union at 301 G St. on a bicycle just before police arrived around 2 p.m., police Lt. Desmond Bittner said.

Bittner described the suspect as a black man wearing dark clothing. Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Antioch police Detective Eric McManus at (925) 779-6940. Tips can also be texted to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.

