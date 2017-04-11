OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Athletics’ are removing the tarp from the upper level of the Oakland Coliseum to open up 12,103 addition seats, the team A’s president Dave Kaval announced Tuesday morning.

The “View Level” tickets will be available for $15 each until April 23.

The move comes in response to their Opening Day game last week, when there were 36,067 tickets sold and 1,000 of them were for standing-room only, according to Kaval.

“We heard from fans that wanted us to open up additional seats including the upper deck,” Kaval said in a statement. “We want them to know we are listening to them and responding.”

The team plans to donate 50 percent of the proceeds to Oakland Promise, an organization trying to triple the number of college graduates from Oakland within 10 years.

Tarps covering seating Sections 300 to 315 and 319 to 334 will be removed, but the section known as “Mount Davis” beyond the outfield wall will remain covered, according to the team.

Value Deck seating directly behind home plate in sections 316 to 318 will be “dynamically priced” but those tickets include a credit for food and merchandise.

Team officials said that more information regarding the sale of future View Level tickets will be released at the conclusion of the upcoming homestand.