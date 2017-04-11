Best Twitter reactions from the United Airlines fiasco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — United Airlines is under fire after a video went viral Monday showing police forcing a paying customer off of an overbooked flight and of course, the Twitter users are now trolling the airline.

United Airlines’ CEO Oscar Munoz says he’s “upset” by the incident but believes his employees took the right action.

After offering up to $800 in compensation for volunteers, the airlines began to pick flyers at random.

When a man refused to get off of the plane, airline representatives requested help from law enforcement, who then dragged the man off of the plane as he screamed.

Twitters users are using the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos to poke fun at the airlines.

Here are some of the funniest tweets:

If we cant seat you, we will beat you #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Mohit Singhai (@singhaim) April 11, 2017

Our prices are unbeatable. But not our customers. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — RageAgainstTheBaboon (@killercola1969) April 11, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES