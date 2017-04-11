Best Twitter reactions from the United Airlines fiasco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — United Airlines is under fire after a video went viral Monday showing police forcing a paying customer off of an overbooked flight and of course, the Twitter users are now trolling the airline.
United Airlines’ CEO Oscar Munoz says he’s “upset” by the incident but believes his employees took the right action.
After offering up to $800 in compensation for volunteers, the airlines began to pick flyers at random.
When a man refused to get off of the plane, airline representatives requested help from law enforcement, who then dragged the man off of the plane as he screamed.
Twitters users are using the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos to poke fun at the airlines.
Here are some of the funniest tweets:
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos Has to be the funniest one I've seen....👌🏼😂 https://t.co/KV1YxXNe5y—
💫DitzyDoo💫 (@DitzyDooo) April 11, 2017
We are looking for volunteers #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/KijqbaPxNP
— Tony Yan,PhD (@tonykwalking) April 11, 2017
Looks like Southwest Airlines has a new slogan today…#UnitedAgainstUnited #unitedAIRLINES pic.twitter.com/aKV0a2fi0z
— Derek Meredith (@superderek) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos @united don’t worry…we won’t talk about it pic.twitter.com/qUp9E18xvJ
— AngryTraveller (@angrytrav) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos officially my favourite pic.twitter.com/2ziVOJ0NBC
— kris peck (@krispeck) April 11, 2017
If we cant seat you, we will beat you #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— Mohit Singhai (@singhaim) April 11, 2017
“Drag And Drop” #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos @united pic.twitter.com/pYmmR9Ki4e
— Jacob Henry (@JakeMikeHenry) April 11, 2017
Our prices are unbeatable. But not our customers. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— RageAgainstTheBaboon (@killercola1969) April 11, 2017
“Move It or Lose It”#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/vTerI6SXsR
— GOP News Brief 🇺🇸 (@GOPNewsBrief) April 11, 2017
Truly unbeatable service #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/0t6QbbM3qP
— teyznuts (@teyloll) April 11, 2017
Fly the Friendly Skies. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/KyBD9mPBz4
— Shivam (@ShivamChatak) April 11, 2017
Introducing our new boarding process #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/EePfOsuxpq
— Yellowhope (@JCvln) April 11, 2017
