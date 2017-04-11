Giants place catcher Buster Posey on 7-day concussion disabled list

By Published:
Buster Posey, Jeff Mathis
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, right, goes falling after getting hit by Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Taijuan Walker in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Francisco. At left is Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jeff Mathis. Posey was taken out of the game after being hit. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants have placed catcher Buster Posey on the seven-day concussion disabled list after he was hit in the head by a fastball during Opening Day on Tuesday afternoon, according to the team.

The Giants have added catcher Tim Federowicz to the 25-man roster. Backup catcher Nick Hundley is expected to get most of the action while Posey is on the disabled list.

To make room for Federowicz on the 40-man roster, pitcher Clayton Blackburn has been designated for assignment.

On Monday, Posey was doing well after being struck by a 94 mph fastball in the first inning Monday, a scary moment in San Francisco’s 4-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks during its home opener.

