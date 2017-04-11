Giants place catcher Buster Posey on 7-day concussion disabled list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants have placed catcher Buster Posey on the seven-day concussion disabled list after he was hit in the head by a fastball during Opening Day on Tuesday afternoon, according to the team.

The Giants have added catcher Tim Federowicz to the 25-man roster. Backup catcher Nick Hundley is expected to get most of the action while Posey is on the disabled list.

To make room for Federowicz on the 40-man roster, pitcher Clayton Blackburn has been designated for assignment.

#SFGiants have placed @BusterPosey on 7-day DL and added Tim Federowicz to 25-man roster…Clayton Blackburn has beenDFA for 40-man spot. — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) April 11, 2017

On Monday, Posey was doing well after being struck by a 94 mph fastball in the first inning Monday, a scary moment in San Francisco’s 4-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks during its home opener.