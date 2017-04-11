Lawyer: Suspect admits ramming truck into crowd in Stockholm

By Published:
Johan Eriksson, defence counsel for 39-year-old Uzbekistan national Rakhmat Akilov, prime suspect in Friday's truck attack, talks to media prior to remand hearings at Stockholm District Court, Tuesday April 11, 2017. The four people killed in the attack included two Swedes, a British man and a Belgian woman. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The man suspected of ramming a stolen truck into a crowd in Stockholm, killing four people and wounding 15, has admitted guilt and agreed to be arrested, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Lawyer Johan Eriksson spoke outside the Stockholm District Court minutes before the court was to decide whether to continue the detention of Rakhmat Akilov, a 39-year-old Uzbek man whose residency permit was rejected last year. He said Akilov “acknowledges the terrorist charge and agrees to be arrested.”

Akilov allegedly drove the stolen beer truck into a crowd outside an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday afternoon. He was detained by police hours later and arrested early Saturday.

Killed were two Swedes, a British man and a Belgian woman.

Police have arrested another man in the case but have not given any details.

Friday’s attack shocked Swedes who pride themselves on their open-door policies toward migrants and refugees, and many expressed fears that something had gone badly wrong.

In 2015, a record 163,000 asylum-seekers arrived in the country — the highest per capita rate in Europe. The government responded by tightening border controls and curtailing some immigrant rights.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s