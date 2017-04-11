Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound during Fremont police shooting

FREMONT (KRON) — The man involved in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night in Fremont was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities announced Tuesday.

The incident began around 11:37 p.m. at the 7-Eleven store located at 35015 Fremont Blvd., Fremont police Sgt. Ricardo Cortes said.

East Bay Regional Parks police called Fremont police for assistance after they realized the suspect had a gun, Cortes said.

When Fremont officers arrived, they learned that an armed male suspect had fled from the vehicle to the rear of a nearby business.

The officers located the suspect across the street in an alleyway behind the Walgreens store located at 3860 Decoto Road on top of a box truck vehicle, police said.

The suspect then fired his weapon at police, prompting the officers to return fire. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ACSO Coroner determined on Tuesday that the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time.

