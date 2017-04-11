Man shot and killed near Oakland’s Lake Merritt

By Published:

OAKLAND (KRON) — A man was shot and killed near Lake Merritt in Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 2:14 a.m. in the 100 block of East 12th St., next to the Americas Best Value Inn motel, police said.

No one has been arrested for the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s