Man shot and killed near Oakland’s Lake Merritt

OAKLAND (KRON) — A man was shot and killed near Lake Merritt in Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police.
The shooting was reported around 2:14 a.m. in the 100 block of East 12th St., next to the Americas Best Value Inn motel, police said.
No one has been arrested for the shooting.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
