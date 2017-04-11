Mountain View police arrest 18 year old indecent exposure suspect

(KRON) Officers arrested an 18-year-old suspect who was allegedly exposing himself to women in Mountain View on Monday morning and police are asking any other victims to come forward.

Thomas Serna, of Mountain View, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail, police said.

A woman flagged down a police officer at Grant Park Plaza, a Mountain View shopping center on Grant Road, just after 11 a.m. Monday. The woman said a man exposed himself to her in the north parking lot as she walked past his car, according to police.

The victim described the suspect’s car as a blue Mercedes-Benz C230, police said. The officer located the car, but the suspect sped away.

Shortly afterward, officers got a report of an indecent exposure incident at Castro and Mercy streets. The suspect and vehicle descriptions matched those from the earlier case, police said.

However, the suspect was gone by the time police arrived.Just after 12:30 p.m., a police sergeant spotted Serna’s blue Mercedes in the Grant Plaza parking lot. The sergeant traced the car to a home in Mountain View and tried to follow the suspect out of the parking lot, but he sped away, police said.

Officers went to the Mountain View home where the car was registered, found Serna near the home and arrested him, police said.