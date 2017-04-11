MTV reality star dead at age 27

(KRON/ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT) The former MTV reality star died on March 26, ET has learned. He was 27.

“We are saddened by the news of Clay Adler’s passing,” MTV said in a statement to ET. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

According to TMZ, Adler was out shooting with friends in the desert on March 25 when he apparently turned a gun on himself. He died in the hospital the next day.

Adler was best known for starring on two seasons of the MTV reality show, Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County. He also did some acting early in his career, and became friends with Jennifer Lawrence.

