SANTA CLARA (KRON) — A driver is uninjured after crashing a car through a fence and into the deep end of a backyard pool early Tuesday morning in Santa Clara, according to Santa Clara Fire Department.

The incident was reported by fire officials on Twitter around 4:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Warburton Ave.

PHOTOS: Car crashes into deep end of pool Courtesy of Santa Clara Fire Courtesy of Santa Clara Fire Courtesy of Santa Clara Fire

Officials say the driver is out of the car and is unharmed.

No other injuries were reported and no other cars were involved in the accident, officials said.

Authorities have not released information regarding the cause of the crash, or the events leading up to it.

Non-injury single vehicle crash 3000 Block of Warburton Ave. Driver out of the car after it went through fence & in the deep end of a pool. pic.twitter.com/vuCCn1hTwR — Santa Clara CA Fire (@SantaClaraFD) April 11, 2017