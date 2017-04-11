Santa Cruz man arrested for alleged child molestation

SANTA CRUZ (KRON)– Police arrested a man last week in Santa Cruz on suspicion of molesting multiple underage victims in his home, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Officers arrested 53-year-old Gerardo Garcia Gandara of Santa Cruz on April 4.

The arrest came after Gandara’s own female family members accused him of molestation, police said.

Gandara allegedly sexually abused the victims as children at his home on Chestnut St. in Santa Cruz between 1978 and 2007.

The victims were young girls between the ages of 3 and 11 years old, police said.

Gandara was arraigned Monday on multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor and sexual penetration of a juvenile, police said.

Now, police believe there could be more victims, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Police are asking that the victims and their families contact the Santa Cruz Police Department at (831) 420-5820.