Santa Cruz police looking for stolen race car

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — Santa Cruz police are looking for a stolen race car and trailer that have been missing since Saturday, the police department announced Tuesday on Facebook.

A 32-foot trailer and the race car stored inside of it were stolen from the 300 block of River St. in Santa Cruz sometime in the early morning, police said.

Police say there is also about $35,000 worth of tools inside the stolen trailer.

The car thief first took a van from the property, and then came back with a truck and stole the race car trailer.

The van was recovered the next day, but the thief is still on the loose.

“We want to arrest the thief and return the trailer, race car, and tools back the rightful owner,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the SCPD at (831) 420-5820, Anonymous Tip Line (831) 420-5995 or send a tip online http://cityofsantacruz.com/…/pol…/how-do-i/leave-a-crime-tip

