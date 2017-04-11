SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a man they say ran away from a stolen car on Tuesday morning.

Thirty-nine-year-old Andrew Chaffer was taken into custody at around 1:45 p.m.

Police say he ran from the car around 9 a.m.

Officers spent much of the day looking in the Steele Lane neighborhood between Highway 101 and Mendocino Avenue.

Steele Lane School has reopened.

Chaffer crawled through a long culvert to try to escape, but police noticed him when he came out with no shirt, no shoes, and was soaking set, police said.

He is expected to be charged with possessing a stolen vehicle, police said.

