Tech Report: New McDonald’s app helps you get your food faster, includes curbside service

Published: Updated:

 

SALINAS (KRON) — McDonald’s is testing out new technology in Salinas before it rolls it out to the rest of the country.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate got a demo of how they are using the power of the mobile app to serve up customers.

You can order through the app and pick it up at the counter when you arrive, or you can park at the curbside spot and have it walked out to you.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

He shows how the app can help you get your food even faster.

WEB LINKS:

More info: https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/local/mobile-ordering.html

