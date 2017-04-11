SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, James Fletcher and Gary Radnich talk about the Giant’s home opener, the Warrior’s tough loss, and Drake “cheating” on the Raptors.

The Giants defeated the Diamondbacks 4-1 in their home opener on Monday. However, the win comes with a somewhat bitter taste, as star catcher Buster Posey left the game after getting hit in the head by a pitch in the first inning.

The Utah Jazz edged the Warriors after a close fourth quarter race, beating them 105-99. In all fairness, it’s been a long time since Steph Curry and Kevin Durant shared the court – It’s going to take a game or so to rebuild their chemistry.

Finally, check out funny this video of Drake hanging out in sweats, eating eggs on Steph Curry’s couch.