The World According to Gary: Posey injury makes Giants victorious home opener bittersweet

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, James Fletcher and Gary Radnich talk about the Giant’s home opener, the Warrior’s tough loss, and Drake “cheating” on the Raptors.

The Giants defeated the Diamondbacks 4-1 in their home opener on Monday. However, the win comes with a somewhat bitter taste, as star catcher Buster Posey left the game after getting hit in the head by a pitch in the first inning.

The Utah Jazz edged the Warriors after a close fourth quarter race, beating them 105-99. In all fairness, it’s been a long time since Steph Curry and Kevin Durant shared the court – It’s going to take a game or so to rebuild their chemistry.

Finally, check out funny this video of Drake hanging out in sweats, eating eggs on Steph Curry’s couch.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s