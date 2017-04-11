VIDEO: Cop tackles jaywalking man in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — A Sacramento neighborhood is looking for answers after a video was released of a violent encounter with an officer and a young, black man.

It happened when Nandi Cain Jr. was walking around in his neighborhood.

Cain’s friend, Naomi Montaie, says she saw officers tackling him to the ground.

“I never witnessed or seen anything like that, Montaie said. “He just kept hitting him and kept hitting him…”

Officers told her they stopped Cain for jaywalking.

That’s when Montaie decided to post the video she recorded of the encounter on Facebook.