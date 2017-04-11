VIDEO: Cop tackles jaywalking man in Sacramento

By Published:

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — A Sacramento neighborhood is looking for answers after a video was released of a violent encounter with an officer and a young, black man.

It happened when Nandi Cain Jr. was walking around in his neighborhood.

Cain’s friend, Naomi Montaie, says she saw officers tackling him to the ground.

“I never witnessed or seen anything like that, Montaie said.  “He just kept hitting him and kept hitting him…”

Officers told her they stopped Cain for jaywalking.

That’s when Montaie decided to post the video she recorded of the encounter on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s