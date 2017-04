FLORIDA (KRON) — A Florida man asked a friend to push the button on a slot machine for good luck, but little did he know, it was a very unlucky move.

That friend ended up taking the $100,000 jackpot instead of going to the man who put in a $50.

The casino officials said it was not his money. It was his friend’s because she pushed the button.

It was a $100,000 lesson learned.

And needless to say, the two are no longer talking.