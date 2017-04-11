VIDEO: Mysterious fireball shooting across Southern California sky was a meteor

By Published:

 

SAN DIEGO (KRON) — A fireball shot across the skies over part of the Western United States on Monday night.

A woman was live streaming the video from her San Diego-area home Monday night when the fireball happened.

“It’s, um….Did you guys see that? Did you guys see that?” she said in the video.

The American Meteor Society says it was a meteor, and the society received at least 260 reports of the fireball event.

Most were from San Diego, but people from Los Angeles, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico also reported seeing something.

Most witnesses described the fireball as “green” and “very bright.”

