OAKLAND (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors are in a pretty prime spot right now.

After rolling through the regular season, the Warriors can now relax and wait for the postseason to get going.

That is part of the luxury of having the best record in the league.

The playoffs begin this weekend, but before we get to that point, the Warriors have to get through one more regular season contest.

Mark Carpenter spent the day at Warriors practice.

He has more on a team that’s growing impatient to ramp up its title run.

Watch the above video to see Mark’s full report.