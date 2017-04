SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire on Tuesday night that broke out near the¬†Transamerica Pyramid.

The fire is happening in the area of 662 Clay St. at a three-story residential building over a commercial building, firefighters said.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

