FREMONT (KRON) — A suspect who was shot and killed by police Sunday night in Fremont allegedly fired a gun at police before officers shot him, police said.

The incident began around 11:37 p.m. when an East Bay Regional Parks police officer stopped a car carrying several people near the 7-Eleven store at 35015 Fremont Blvd., according to police.

The parks officer called Fremont police for assistance.

When Fremont officers arrived, they learned that an armed man fled from the car to the back of a nearby business.

Officers found the suspect across the street in an alleyway behind the Walgreens store at 3860 Decoto Rd., on top of a box truck vehicle, police said.

The suspect then shot at at police, prompting the officers to return fire.

Medical personnel pronounced the suspect dead at the scene, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation, and marks the third deadly shooting involving Fremont officers this year.