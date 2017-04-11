Zephyrhills, FL (KRON) — A brazen robbery of a Florida gun shop was caught on video and now authorities are looking for those responsible.

At least four people are on the loose after the smash-and-grab robbery.

The video shows a Toyota pickup slamming into a gun shop. Masked thieved then run into the store and steal guns from the armory.

The robbers were in and out in 31 seconds.

“You can tighten security on anything, but somebody wants to get in, they’ll get in,” said Ed Hinchey, who works next door to the gun shop.

Police say the Toyota was stolen.

After the heist, the thieves drove it about a mile away and set it on fire along a set of railroad tracks.

No word on how many guns the thieves got away with.

