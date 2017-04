VIRGINIA (KRON) — A family in Virginia is relieved that they were able to find their dog after he escaped an animal hospital.

The 10-year-old dog named “General” was able to get out of his room by opening the door.

He is seen on camera opening several doors inside the facility.

General was roaming around for two hours until he got outside.

Pet hospital workers later found him in a neighborhood nearby.

General’s family says they knew he was clever, but not this clever.