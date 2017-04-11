WASHINGTON (AP) – White House press secretary Sean Spicer has apologized for an ‘insensitive’ reference to the Holocaust.

Spicer said Tuesday that Adolf Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” — a comment at odds with Hitler’s use of gas chambers to exterminate Jews during the Holocaust.

Spicer was attempting to discuss the horror of the chemical weapons attack last week in Syria, which the Trump administration is blaming on President Bashar Assad.

“We didn’t use chemical weapons in World War II,” said Spicer, adding that “someone as despicable as Hitler… didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.”

Minutes later, Spicer delivered a garbled defense of his remarks in which he tried to differentiate between Hitler’s actions and the gas attack on Syrian civilians last week. The attack in northern Syria left nearly 90 people dead, and Turkey’s health minister said tests show sarin gas was used.

“I think when you come to sarin gas, there was no, he (Hitler) was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing,” Spicer said. “There was clearly … I understand your point, thank you. There was not … He brought them into the Holocaust center I understand that.”

“I appreciate the clarification. That was not the intent,” he said.

