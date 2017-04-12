OAKLAND (KRON) — About 100 customers are without water in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon after a 10-inch water main broke, according to the East Bay Municipal Utility District.

The break happened in the 3600 block of 39th Avenue, EBMUD said around 2:50 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

Water main break on 3600 block of 39th Ave, Oakland. @ebmud crews repairing 10-inch main. 100 customers w/o water during repair. pic.twitter.com/tJiJmhajXG — EBMUD (@ebmud) April 12, 2017

