VIDEO: 100 customers without water after broken 10-inch main in Oakland

(@ebmud) Water main break on 3600 block of 39th Ave, Oakland. @ebmud crews repairing 10-inch main. 100 customers w/o water during repair.

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — About 100 customers are without water in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon after a 10-inch water main broke, according to the East Bay Municipal Utility District.

The break happened in the 3600 block of 39th Avenue, EBMUD said around 2:50 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

