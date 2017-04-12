SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A 77-year-old woman was walking to a bus stop in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon when someone robbed her from behind, police said.

The robbery happened around 1:00 p.m. near Visitacion Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard.

The elderly woman was walking to a bus stop when a suspect pushed her from behind, took her wallet and keys, then fled, an officer said.

The victim didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

The male suspect is believed to be in his mid-20s and still on the loose, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

