Accident on Hwy 101 in San Mateo, 3 lanes blocked

SAN Mateo (KRON)– California Highway Patrol confirmed an accident on Highway 101 in San Mateo.

The accident involving several vehicles occurred around 5: 15 a.m. n Southbound Highway 101 near East Poplar Avenue.

The accident blocked the three right lanes.

KRON4’s Robin Winston recommended drivers use Interstate 280 as an alternate route.

