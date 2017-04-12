Accident on Hwy 101 in San Mateo, 3 lanes blocked

SAN Mateo (KRON)– California Highway Patrol confirmed an accident on Highway 101 in San Mateo.

The accident involving several vehicles occurred around 5: 15 a.m. n Southbound Highway 101 near East Poplar Avenue.

The accident blocked the three right lanes.

KRON4’s Robin Winston recommended drivers use Interstate 280 as an alternate route.

#SanMateo CHP issued a SIG ALERT for an Accident on US-101 Southbound north of E Poplar Ave blocking three lanes. pic.twitter.com/jaogKlDzsO — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) April 12, 2017

