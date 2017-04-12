Berkeley police searching for more riot suspects who attended Pro-Trump rally

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are still hoping to find suspects believed to be involved in last month’s violent Berkeley protest.

Police say three people are suspected of committing assaults or other criminal acts at a Pro-Trump rally that turned violent at Civic Center Park on Mar. 4.

Demonstrations began in support of President Trump. Fights then broke out when counter-protesters showed up.

Several others have already been arrested.

If you have any video or photos of those who may have committed a crime, you can submit them at this link: http://bit.ly/berkvideo.

Riot suspects

