SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Comedian Charlie Murphy, the brother of Eddie Murphy, died Wednesday morning in a New York City Hospital after his fight with Leukemia.

TMZ reports that the comedian had been undergoing chemotherapy.

Murphy starred in a host of television series and films such as Norbit and the Chapelle show.

He toured alongside other notable acts like Cedric the Entertainer, George Lopez and D.L. Hughley on “The Comedy Get Down.”

He was 57 years old and left behind three children.