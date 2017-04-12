Dozens of musical instruments stolen from Fairfield high school

FAIRFIELD (KRON) – Police are investigating the theft of dozens of instruments from a high school in Fairfield.
The instruments were stolen sometime between Friday night and Monday morning from the band room at Armijo High School.
Investigators have yet to figure out how the thief, or thieves, got into the school.
Police are checking surveillance video in the area to help provide some evidence.
No further details were released.
