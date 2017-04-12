‘Friends! The Musical’ opening in New York this fall

NEW YORK (WCMH) — You’ll be able to catch Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross in a new musical this fall in New York.
According to CNN, the musical version of 90s comedy “Friends” will be opening at the Triad Theater.
Songs in the musical include “How you doing, ladies?” “The only coffee shop in New York City,” “We were on a break!” and “The ballad of fat Monica.”
The musical comes nearly 13 years after the NBC sitcom ended its 10-season run.
