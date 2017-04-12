Google blocks public relations stunt by Burger King

By Published:
Google, Alphabet
FILE - This Oct. 20, 2015, file photo, shows a sign outside Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Google says it is "taken aback" by the Labor Department’s claim that it does not compensate women fairly. The company says it conducts "rigorous analyses" that its pay practices are gender-blind and analysts who calculate suggested pay do not have access to an employee’s gender data. The company says it analyzed 52 major job categories in 2016 and found "no gender pay gap." (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Burger King’s latest ad stunt is resulting in some less-than-flattering descriptions of its Whopper sandwich.

The hamburger chain unveiled a 15-second ad Wednesday designed to trigger Google Home devices into reciting the definition of a Whopper, pulled from the website Wikipedia. But the website can be edited by users, and the definition had been changed to insert “cyanide” as an ingredient in one version. Another user later changed the definition to say the Whopper is “the worst hamburger product” sold by the chain.

Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International, says it is not behind the negative edits and that it has been trying to change the definition back to one that it was hoping to promote.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the Wikipedia entry included a lengthy description that said the burger “has undergone several reformulations including resizing and bread changes.” It also noted that the Whopper is often “at the center of advertising promotions, product tie-ins, and even corporate practical jokes and hoaxes.”

The ad is expected to run nationally Wednesday night on networks including Comedy Central, MTV and Bravo.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s