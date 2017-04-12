Man dies after shooting near Oakland’s Lake Merritt

OAKLAND (KRON) — A man died who was shot near Oakland’s Lake Merritt Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened at around 7:14 a.m. in the 800 block of East 18th Street, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Oakland police haven’t yet provided any additional details about the shooting.

This is the second fatal shooting near Lake Merrit this week.

On Tuesday, a man was shot and killed in the 100 block of East 12th St.

