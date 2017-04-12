GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) — Some local spring breaker saw something they surely didn’t expect this week — a large shark lurking mere yards away off the beach at Gulf Shores.

Kenneth Clark of Forsyth, Georgia shot these pictures of the close encounter with the shark and posted them to his Facebook page. He says the shark spotting happened near the Seacrest Condos in Gulf Shores.

Earlier this month, a teenager visiting from Kentucky was bitten by a smaller shark and got 80 stitches in the incident.

Tonight at 6:00 News 5’s Katrice Nolan speaks to the man who took these incredible photos.

Shark at spring break View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark Courtesy: Kenneth Clark