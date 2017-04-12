No charges filed in 2015 police shooting death of Amilcar Perez Lopez

Amilcar Perez Lopez

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the two officers who shot and killed a Guatemalan man in 2015.

Amilcar Perez Lopez, 20, was killed on Feb. 26, 2015 at around 9:45 p.m. in San Francisco’s Mission District.

The plainclothes officers were responding to a 911 call that reported a man running with a knife down Folsom Street toward 25th Street chasing another man.

In the months since, activists have raised questions about whether Perez Lopez understood police commands, given the language barrier, whether the plainclothes officers identified themselves and whether he may have already dropped the knife or even been trying to flee when he was shot.

