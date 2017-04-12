Oakland student bus service in jeopardy



OAKLAND (KRON)– AC Transit is considering getting rid of its supplementary bus service at three schools within the Oakland Unified School District.

The board of directors are holding a meeting Wednesday night to discuss their options.

The change could affect more than 900 students at Montera Middle School, Skyline High School, and Community Day School.

AC Transit said the bus service to those schools is too expensive.

The company is taking public comments on the possible move.

