Off-duty officer injured in collision on Hwy 84 in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON)–An off-duty police officer was injured on Highway 84 in Livermore early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. near Ruby Hill.

California Highway Patrol was situated in the area, monitoring one-way traffic.

A big rig truck had stopped and waiting for its turn to proceed when a black SUV, traveling at high speeds, rear-ended the big rig.

The SUV caught fire and driver of the SUV, who was an off-duty San Jose police officer, was trapped.

CHP was able to contain and extinguish the fire and the driver was freed.

The officer was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.