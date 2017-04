SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) —¬†BART has had a problem with fare evaders for a long time, and KRON4 has even highlighted some of the worst areas.

One station we have not covered is the Balboa BART station in San Francisco where a viewer email claims it is really bad.

But BART officials say soon it will no longer be business as usual for fare evaders.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.