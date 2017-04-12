Police in Santa Rosa investigating shooting

SANTA ROSA (BCN)–Police are seeking the public’s help in their investigation of a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Santa Rosa.

At 4:25 p.m., police received several calls from citizens reporting that they heard gunshots in the 500 block of Olive Street.

Callers also reported seeing several males running from the area and fleeing in two vehicles, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and searched the area, but could not locate any suspects or shooting victims.

Officers, however, did find multiple shell casings in the street.

They also found a parked and unoccupied vehicle with several bullet holes in the hood and windshield, police said.

One of the vehicles that fled the scene was described as an older green Honda with a front bumper that may have been gray.

The other vehicle was described as a newer blue Honda, police said.

The Sonoma County Alliance is offering a reward of up to $2,500 through its Take Back Our Community program, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting or other criminal activity is encouraged to call Santa Rosa police at (707) 528-5222.