San Francisco’s new passenger removal proposal



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– In the wake of the controversy surrounding United Airlines’ removal of a passenger onboard an overbooked flight, San Francisco’s Supervisor, Jeff Sheehy, hopes to prevent the city’s police from getting involved.

San Francisco’s supervisor asked the city attorney’s office to draft legislate that would prevent San Francisco police from interfering in the removal of passengers from planes on behalf of airlines that are overbooked.

The request came after a widely publicized incident in which Chicago Aviation police removed a United Airlines customer from a flight after the airline bumped several passengers to allow some of its own employees to board.

One man refused and he was dragged off the flight screaming.

He also sustained injuries that left his face bloody.