Santa Cruz police seek public’s help identifying motorcyclist who hit child

SANTA CRUZ (BCN)–Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a motorcyclist who struck a child Sunday afternoon in Santa Cruz.

According to police, a 9-year-old boy and his mother were walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Mission Street and Van Ness Avenue.

As other vehicles stopped to let the mother and son cross the street, a motorcyclist splitting traffic hit the child.

The motorcyclist did not stop and instead sped off south on Mission Street, police said.

The child is in a trauma center with significant injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department at (831) 471-1131 or email Officer Hedley at mhedley@cityofsantacruz.com. Anonymous tips can be called to (831) 420-5995.