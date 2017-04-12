The World According to Gary: Is Curry stealing other players’ shine?



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Mark Danon and Gary Radnich talk about a cat stealing the show at a Marlins game in Miami, Tony Romo playing for the Dallas Mavericks and a new Steph Curry biography.

Sports columnist Marcus Thompson ll released a biography chronicling the rise of Steph Curry. The book explores the relationships that Curry has built within the league, some of which have gone awry like his relationship with Lebron James. The book claims that Lebron mentored Curry early on in his career. Once Curry began to build a fanbase, Lebron turned his back on him.

Fans got to see Tony Romo in a new uniform. Romo stepped into the American Airlines Center sporting a Dallas Mavericks uniform and even participated in the shootaround session.

A cat snuck onto the Marlins Park field and delayed the game a bit.