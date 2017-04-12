Three San Ramon teenagers rescue neighborhood ducklings

After finding a couple of dead ducklings in a neighborhood pond in a San Ramon gated community, three teens took it upon themselves to rescue the surviving few.

Ryan Cuenca Lane, Mason Valenta and Yleana Gaskin set out on a mission to save these little ducklings, kindly asking their neighbors for help. They gathered a box for shelter,food, a water dispenser and called Contra Costa Animal Control.

Unable to get through to Animal Control, the three heroes are now trying to find a forever home or a rescue wildlife center for these ducklings.

Rescued Ducklings

