United Airlines Crisis: dragged passenger to talk about incident

(KRON) The CEO of United Airlines’ parent company is pledging to review policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.

In his most contrite apology yet, Oscar Munoz said that no one should be mistreated that way. He described the removal by airport police as “truly horrific.”

Munoz also said the company would reassess policies for seeking volunteers to give up their seats, for handling oversold flights and for partnering with airport authorities.

Meanwhile, details emerged about the passenger, who was identified as 69-year-old Kentucky physician David Dao.

The doctor was seen on cellphone videos recorded by other passengers at O’Hare Airport. He was convicted more than a decade ago of felony charges involving his prescribing of drugs and spent years trying to regain his license.

Munoz says he felt “ashamed” watching video of a passenger being dragged off a United Express flight and has promised to review the airline’s passenger removal policy.

In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” aired Wednesday, Munoz apologized to Dr. David Dao of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, his family and the other passengers who witnessed him being forcibly removed from the plane.

Munoz vowed this “will never happen again on a United flight” and that law enforcement won’t be involved in future.

Munoz called the embarrassment a “system failure,” saying United will review its policies for seeking volunteers to give up their seats when a flight is full. United was trying to find seats for four employees, meaning four passengers had to deplane.

Meanwhile, Chicago attorneys for Dao want the airline and the city of Chicago to preserve evidence in the case.

David Dao’s lawyers on Wednesday made the first moves toward a lawsuit with an emergency filing in Cook County court. They said they want to make sure the city and the airline preserve surveillance video showing passengers boarding Sunday’s Flight 3411 to Louisville at O’Hare International Airport.

The attorneys want cockpit voice recordings, passenger and employee and crew lists, incident reports and the city Aviation Department’s personnel reports for the police who removed Dao from the plane. The attorneys also want United’s protocol for removing passengers from commercial aircraft.

In a news release, the attorneys say they plan to talk to the media and that they will be accompanied by a relative of Dr. David Dao.

No lawsuit has been filed, but the legal team has already taken a move in that direction by filing court papers asking that the airline and the city preserve evidence in the case.

Two more airport police officers involved in dragging a passenger off a United Express flight at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport have been placed on leave.

The announcement Wednesday from the city’s Aviation Department comes two days after another officer involved in the Sunday night confrontation was put on leave.

The department said it is continuing its investigation.